Dust storm brings relief from soaring temperatures

IMD forecasts partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain with gusty winds today

A dust storm with strong gusts of wind provided relief from the soaring temperatures on Friday evening after the maximum temperature settled at 40 degrees Celsius — three degrees above normal for the season.

The minimum settled at 20.2 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below normal.

Due to the influence of the storm, the IMD has forecast that the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 36 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively on April 17 with a partly cloudy sky and the possibility of very light rain/drizzle. The IMD reported that during the storm, the wind speed surged to about 50-70 km per hour and that light rain was also recorded at several parts of the city. The maximum temperature is likely to stay below the 40-degree Celsius mark for the next five days, the IMD said

“Partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain/drizzle accompanied with gusty winds [speed 30-40 kmph] on April 17. Mainly clear sky with strong surface winds [speed 20-30 kmph] during the day on April 18 and 19 and partly cloudy sky with possibility of thundery development on April 20,” read the extended forecast.