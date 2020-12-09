Dust pollution unchecked in parts of Delhi

More than 5,000 complaints were received in a month in Green Delhi mobile app: government data

Despite the pollution being ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ in the city, local dust pollution is still going unchecked in many areas, spot checks by The Hindu at different parts of the city have shown.

Moreover, more than 5,000 complaints have been registered under the dust pollution category between October 29 and December 1 on a mobile app launched by the Delhi government. According to Delhi government data, shared with The Hindu, about 30% of these complaints were unresolved and overdue on December 1.

“This year, the government has a stricter campaign to control dust pollution and a lot of agencies were fined for not controlling dust on their construction sites. The government has also launched the Green Delhi mobile app using which people can file complaints of different types of pollution,” a Delhi government official said.

The official said that while some roads belong to the Public Works Department many are under the municipal corporations, which are ruled by the BJP. The multiplicity of agencies was a problem, he said.

“Policies and rules to control air pollution are in place. What we need is strict implementation of these rules,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director of Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a research and advocacy organisation in Delhi.

Respiratory problems

Dust contributes to fine inhalable particles called Particulate Matter (PM), which can get into the lungs and cause a range of respiratory problems.

During the spot checks, mounds of construction and demolition (C&D) waste and dug-up earth were found in Max Muller Marg, located in the heart of the city. C&D waste and loose earth should be properly covered to prevent dust pollution, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines.

Dusty roads were found near NTPC Eco Park in Kalindi Kunj in south Delhi, Kotla Mubarakpur in central Delhi and Model Town in north Delhi.

“Whenever a vehicle passes, it kicks up dust. For many years the road has not been repaired. We have complained multiple times about it, but the municipal corporation says there are no funds to repair the roads,” said Bunty Sharma, 38, who runs a shop in Kotla Mubarakpur market.

C&D waste being dumped along the roadside, broken pavements, and dusty patches along the road were found in multiple areas of the city too.

After the Delhi government launched the mobile app on October 29, about 1,700 complaints were received about illegal dumping of C&D waste by December 1.

As per the government data, more than 1,650 complaints were received about potholes, 1,050 complaints about road dust and about 700 complaints about dust pollution due to construction activities in the same period.

Though the government had announced a plan for edge-to-edge paving and greening of all roads, to control dust pollution, the work has not been completed.

“The government is conducting regular checks. But the people should be also proactive and report violations on the Green Delhi app. We have a dedicated team working to solve issues,” the official said.