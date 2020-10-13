Dust control steps must be adopted at all worksites: Rai

Air quality “poor” for sixth consecutive day, expected to improve today: SAFAR

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said dust control measures should be adopted by big and small construction sites, including construction of houses, and the government will take action against violators.

“Any construction site in Delhi, big or small, government or private, have to give guarantee of five things: a 10-metre-high metal sheet wall has to be installed, a tarpaulin to cover the wall, water has to be sprinkled at the site, construction materials have to be covered, and vehicles transporting materials have to be covered,” said Mr. Rai.

He added that also said that , PM10 and 2.5 levels have increased compared to 15 days ago. “If we do not work together, during this time of the pandemic, the situation could be serious,” Mr. Rai added. He added that the government has started micro-monitoring of 13 air pollution hotspots and has appointed nine Deputy Commissioners of the municipal corporations as nodal officers of the hotspots.

Bio-decomposer launch

Mr. Rai further said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate bio-decomposer spraying in paddy fields on Tuesday at Hiranki village in Narela.

The air quality in the city continued to be in the “poor” category on Monday at 261, and is expected to improve to “moderate” on Tuesday.

“AQI is forecasted to be in the lower end of poor to the high-end moderate category for tomorrow and further improvement is expected by October 14 but will remain in the moderate category,” SAFAR said in a statement.

The contribution of stubble to PM2.5 (a chief pollutant) in Delhi, is “marginal” and is estimated at 3% on Monday and is likely to be “negligible” for the next two days, as per SAFAR. The AQI of Delhi was 261 on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB ).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor” , 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.