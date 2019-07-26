DUSIB conducts draw for34-year-old housing scheme

The Delhi government on Thursday conducted a draw for allotment of flats for the wait-listed registrations of a Delhi Development Authority scheme, which was initially launched in 1985.

The draw, which was held in the presence of independent judges, will provide houses to 1,073 applicants who have “shown willingness” in accepting the allotment at Savda Ghewra, Nangloi, the DUSIB said.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) in a statement said: “Around 19,000 registrants who had applied for allotment of a flat in 1985 had to wait for a very long time for getting an allotment of their flats for which they had deposited a registration fee of ₹3,000.”

“The cost of these flats will be approximately ₹12.5 lakh each. All the registrants will be given 3-month time to deposit the amount and possession will be given after making the payment,” the statement read.

These flats have been built by the DUSIB (erstwhile Slum and JJ Department under the DDA), on the group housing pattern.