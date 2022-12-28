ADVERTISEMENT

DUSIB CEO transferred days after L-G’s visit to night shelters

December 28, 2022 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - New Delhi

During his visit, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena had flagged issues like overcrowding and poor sanitation at shelter homes

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena has transferred Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), K. Mahesh, on Tuesday. This comes days after Saxena’s visit to a few night shelters, after which he flagged issues such as overcrowding and poor sanitary conditions, officials at the Raj Niwas said on Tuesday.

The officials added that Social Welfare Secretary Garima Gupta has been given the charge of DUSIB and Mr. Mahesh has been posted as Special Director, Union Territory Civil Services (UTCS).

Mr. Saxena had made surprise visits to the DUSIB night shelters near ISBT and Hanuman Mandir area on December 23. L-G House officials had said that Mr. Saxena, during his visit, was informed that there were about 5,000 homeless people and the night shelters only had the capacity to accommodate 600, forcing many to sleep on roadsides and pavements.

“Apart from this, the biggest cause of concern for the occupants of the shelters and those living on the roadsides was the acute shortage of toilets, which forced them to use open spaces along the Yamuna Bank,” an official had said. Mr. Saxena had, however, appreciated the “ample quality of blankets” in the shelter homes, the official added.

Mr. Mahesh was appointed the DUSIB CEO in May this year. The DUSIB has 195 permanent shelter homes for the city’s homeless and has recently added more than 130 temporary tents to accommodate more people with temperature dropping consistently.

DUSIB member Bipin Rai had earlier told The Hindu that the Board has divided the city into 15 clusters and has deployed a rescue team for each of them. It has also set up a 24x7 control room and issued helpline numbers (14461, 011-23378789 and 011-23370560) for people to give information about homeless persons.

