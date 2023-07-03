Dushyant blames Opposition for trouble in coalition, defends support to BJP

July 03, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - GURUGRAM

Amid the ongoing row over the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party ruling coalition in the State, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said the Opposition wanted the alliance to break and have a share in the power. He also sought to justify his party’s decision to enter into an alliance with the BJP after the 2019 Assembly elections threw up a hung assembly in the State.

Mr. Chautala was speaking at the “Nav Sankalp Rally” at Jind’s Julana to kick off his party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the State due next year.

Trouble had started last month after former Tripura Chief Minister and Haryana BJP in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb hinted that party leader Prem Lata would contest from Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency, currently represented by Mr. Chautala. It soon snowballed into a controversy with the leaders of the two parties engaging in a war of words.

However, refraining from attacking the BJP, Mr. Chautala, at the rally, blamed the Opposition for the trouble in the coalition. “The Opposition in the State had nothing else to do except to somehow try to break this alliance, disintegrate our party, hinder the progress of the State and have a share in the power.”

Defending his decision to support the BJP in government formation despite campaigning against it, Mr. Chautala said the decision was taken to give a strong leadership to the State and to empower the poor and the farmers. “Several people told me that we had sought votes against the BJP, but ended up supporting it. But then we had neither sought votes to support the Congress,” said Mr. Chautala, adding that the work done for the farmers and the State’s development would not have been possible with the participation in the government.

Unlike the BJP leadership, which has hinted at contesting all the ten Lok Sabha seats in the State alone, Mr. Chautala, without making any comments on the future of the coalition, appealed to the supporters to ensure good show for the party in the polls.

He said the party had done a lot of good work, but failed to advertise it. Calling for the increased participation of the women and the youth at the booth-level, Mr. Chautala said he chose to stay indoors during the farmers’ movement to avoid confrontation with the farmers, but would now hit the road. He gave a four-point mantra to the workers to “keep a cool head, be polite, reach out to the electorate and advertise the party’s good work” and exhorted them to work hard.

