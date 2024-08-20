Dushyant again dares ex-CM Hooda to field a candidate for Rajya Sabha poll

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Monday again took a swipe at former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda ahead of the upcoming Assembly poll, accusing the latter of being “hand in glove” with the BJP.

Mr. Chautala dared the former CM to field a candidate from his party in the upcoming election for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana, which fell vacant after Congress leader Deepender Hooda was elected to Lok Sabha. The polling and counting of votes is scheduled for September 3.

However, Mr. Hooda has maintained on more than one occasion that the Congress, with 29 MLAs, does not have the requisite number of legislators to win the election in the 90-member House.

In a post in Hindi on X, the JJP leader said, “August 21 is the last date for nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-election. Four to five of our MLAs have joined Congress. Now, the Congress candidate is closer to winning the poll. If Bhupinder Singh Hooda is not hand in glove with the BJP, he must field a candidate for Rajya Sabha. We have already promised to vote against the BJP.”

He accused Mr. Hooda, who is facing an investigation into land deals during his tenure as CM, of acting in the BJP’s interest for fear of being sent to jail.

In a similar post on July 4, Mr. Chautala had accused the former chief miister of making contradictory statements over the Rajya Sabha election.

He had said that Mr. Hooda had, on the one hand, claimed that the BJP government in Haryana did not have the majority and, on the other, refused to field a candidate for the poll, claiming that the Opposition did not have the required strength.

With both the Congress and the JJP drawing influence from the same community — Jats — the repeated attacks by the former Deputy CM are being seen as an attempt to make a dent into the Congress’s votes by targeting Mr. Hooda, a prominent Jat leader, ahead of the State election.

