DU’s second list admissions begin

New Delhi

20 October 2020 00:09 IST

University approves 2,580 of 9,785 applications on Day 1

On the first day of admissions to merit-based undergraduate courses under the second cut-off list, Delhi University colleges received 9,785 applications out of which 2,580 applications were approved.

The second cut-off list, which was released on October 17, saw a minor dip in cut-offs for most courses with several colleges closing the list for geography, political science, psychology, Hindi and Sanskrit.

The admission process under the new list will continue till Wednesday. Students have time till Friday to complete the payment process.

They also have the option of cancelling or withdrawing their admissions and migrating to other colleges if they meet the cut-off criteria.

A cancellation fee of ₹1,000 will be charged.

Ramjas College principal Manoj Khanna said, “There were not many cancellations in our college. After the first list, we had 937 admissions. As of Monday evening, the total stands at 936. I have already approved 150 applications and the rest are at the department level. One issue is that we are receiving applications for courses that are already closed. We have informed the university about it.”

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College principal Gyantosh Jha said around 100 applications were approved on Monday. “The only issue was that some aspirants with higher cut-offs were applying, which we had to reject as we cannot admit the first cut-off students under the second list,” said Mr. Jha.