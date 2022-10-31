DU’s second admission list delayed

University gives no reason for the delay

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
October 31, 2022 01:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Students, seeking admission at Delhi University, wait in a queue. | Photo Credit: File photo: R.V. MOORTHY

ADVERTISEMENT

The second Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) list that was to be released by Delhi University on Sunday was delayed. The list was initially supposed to be released at 5 p.m. on the website dashboard, but applicants were informed that it would be available after 10 p.m, a university official said.

However, at midnight, the list had not been released. The university did not give any reason for the delay. The university official had said that applicants will be able to accept their allocated seat from 10 a.m. on Monday to 4 59 p.m. on Tuesday.

In the first round of CSAS admissions, the university had offered 80,164 seats out of which 59,100 students paid the fee and completed the admission process. The university had received over 1.75 lakh completed applications ahead of the CSAS rounds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the first round, the university declared the number of vacant seats and those students who were unhappy with the seat offered to them were allowed to use the “upgrade” option to secure a seat that was higher up in their college+programme preference list. However, to be eligible for an upgrade, students should have secured a seat in the first round. Over 35,000 students opted for the “upgrade” option and were awaiting the release of the list.

This year, DU has switched to a centralised system to admit students based on their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores via the CSAS portal. Applicants when registering on the portal were asked to list their college+programme combinations in order of preference.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta had said, “For those applicants who used the upgrade option, they would have to accept the new seat and finish the admission formalities for the new allocated preference. The claim for earlier seat admitted stands forfeited, automatically leading to its auto cancellation.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app