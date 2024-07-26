GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DU’s Partition Studies centre to focus on documenting oral history, voices of survivors

Published - July 26, 2024 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi University’s Centre for Independence and Partition Studies (CIPS), which was established last year, has now been designated a space in North Campus. An orientation programme was held on Wednesday afternoon, wherein university officials met the first group of 33 volunteers — teachers and staff members who have expressed interest in working on research and documentation efforts.

The centre has started developing a catalogue with all relevant published works, conducting interviews with partition victims, documenting oral history and material such as letters written during the time, said officials.

Professor Ravinder Kumar, the Centre’s director, said the first task was to develop infrastructure for the centre. “Currently, we are working on developing a catalogue, with all published material on the subject so that if anyone is researching, they will have to look no further.”

He said that their next plan is to document the experiences of Partition victims. As of now, they are focusing on survivors based in Delhi. “So far, we have interviewed six such elderly victims at their homes. We focus on how they started their lives afresh, how they were rehabilitated, and how they preserved their culture, food...”

According to a press note shared by the university, the orientation programme was held to discuss the “philosophical and operative content” of the centre which will focus on “Partition, displacement and the tragedy caused by it”. Other oral material such as letters are also being collected by the centre, said Mr. Kumar.

Among those who have been interviewed is a 93-year-old auto driver who lost his parents and siblings during Partition, and struggled to get back on his feet. During the orientation session, the volunteers were asked to identify more such victims in their circles, and document their stories. The centre is conducting a video and audio competition among students, in a bid to document more voices. All the content will be uploaded on the website, which is currently under construction.

university / education / history

