DU’s notice on ‘prior intimation’ for protest opposed by students’ groups

A notice issued by Delhi University making it mandatory to give prior intimation before organising protest on the campus was condemned by students’ groups on Sunday.

The notice, issued by the university proctor states that prior intimation for gatherings, protests or demonstrations outside the Arts Faculty Gate is mandatory. The organisers will have to furnish particulars of the demonstrations at least 24 hours in advance. These include name of the organiser, their institution, contact information, nature of the programme, its duration, use of logistics, list of speakers and the expected number of participants. The notice, however, does not mention any penalty in case these procedures are not followed.

Condemning the move, students’ group AISA, in a statement said: “Resistance is our right! We won’t seek permission to resist!”

Linking the move with reports of Delhi Police’s application of face-recognition software, it said that the notice was “another sign of our country turning into a surveillance State.” It added that to protest was the Constitutional right of citizens and the students and must be free from any kind of paperwork.

Students’ group KYS also condemned the notice arguing that it is an attempt to clampdown on the democratic voice of students. “The notice is a brutal reminder of the curbs which are being placed on the students’ and citizens’ voice all over the country,”it said, adding that it would be mobilising students against the “diktat” in the coming days.