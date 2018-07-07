DU’s first admission list on July 12

Delhi University (DU) on Saturday said that the first admission list for entrance-based undergraduate programmes will be issued on July 12.

Verification of documents under the first list will be on till July 14. The varsity said that notification of subsequent admission lists will be subject to vacancy in colleges.

After verification of documents by respective colleges and departments, aspirants are required to pay the fees online, the university said.

“After approval of admission, the applicant has to log on to the undergraduate admission portal to make online admission fee payment,” said Tarun Das, DU Registrar.

Aspirants can approach morning colleges for document verification between 9.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. For evening colleges, the timings are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The university said that the admission schedule for B.Sc. Physical Education, Health, Education and Sports, will commence from July 18.