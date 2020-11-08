DU’s fifth list out, admissions to most courses closed

Classes are scheduled to begin from November 18

Delhi University (DU) on Saturday announced its fifth cut-off list for merit-based undergraduate courses with most colleges closing admissions for the unreserved categories.

At Lady Shri Ram College, cut-off for the political science and psychology honours courses, which had set an asking score of 100% in the first list, has dropped to 98.75% and 99% respectively. Cut-off for journalism and English honours courses now stands at 98%.

Hansraj College has closed admissions in the unreserved category. At Hindu College, most courses under the same category are closed apart from a few courses such as sociology, which has an asking score of 97.75%.

The cut-off for political science honours course, which was touted as one of the most popular courses across colleges now stands at 96.75% at Daulat Ram College, 96.25% at Gargi College, 96.5% at Indraprastha College for Women, 97.75% at Ramjas College and 98.75% at Miranda House.

Among the commerce courses, admissions have closed for economics honours at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) while cut-off for BCom (Hons) at the college is at 98.12%.

At Kirori Mal College and Sri Venkasteswara College the cut-off for BCom (Hons) is 97% and 96.75% respectively.

Many science courses are also now closed with a few exceptions. Chemistry (Hons) at Daulat Ram College now stands at 94.33%; at Hindu College it is 97.66%. Miranda House has set a cut-off of 96.67% for the same course. At KMC, Physics honours has an asking score of 96% and at Ramjas College, it is 95.66%.

Admissions under the fifth list will commence from Monday and continue till Wednesday. Students will have time till Friday to make the fee payment and complete the admission process.