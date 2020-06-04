‘During riots, Hussain was in touch with AAP leaders’

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday questioned how no one in the Aam Aadmi Party was aware of the alleged role that suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain played in the Delhi riots.

‘Protected by AAP?’

“Wasn’t anyone aware about such a big conspiracy in the AAP government?” said newly elected Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta. “Has the Delhi government given its leaders a freehand to burn Delhi? During the riots, Mr. Hussain was constantly in touch with senior leaders of AAP. Even after the riots, AAP leaders kept trying to save Mr. Hussain. Did Mr. Hussain have the protection of AAP for the riots?” he further said.