‘During riots, Hussain was in touch with AAP leaders’

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday questioned how no one in the Aam Aadmi Party was aware of the alleged role that suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain played in the Delhi riots.
‘Protected by AAP?’
“Wasn’t anyone aware about such a big conspiracy in the AAP government?” said newly elected Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta. “Has the Delhi government given its leaders a freehand to burn Delhi? During the riots, Mr. Hussain was constantly in touch with senior leaders of AAP. Even after the riots, AAP leaders kept trying to save Mr. Hussain. Did Mr. Hussain have the protection of AAP for the riots?” he further said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism