Duo who duped several metro commuters held

New Delhi

27 December 2021 01:40 IST

They used children to trick victims

Two persons were arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly duping several people of their valuables by narrating them concocted stories, in Anand Vihar, officers said on Sunday.

According to the police, a complainant was cheated by the two accused, identified as Vishnu and Saddam, who tricked him to part with his valuables.

During interrogation, Vishnu told the police that he operated a racket of fraudsters where he used to cheat innocent people by luring them into a trap. Vishnu said that he and his co-accused used to take turns and travel in Delhi Metro with a child. While the elder gang member posed as a doctor, the child was the storyteller. They looked for innocent persons who could be easily fooled, DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said.

After identifying the victim, the person playing doctor used to befriend him following which the child, on his signal, used to come to them and claim that he was working for a well-off person who used to beat him, so he ran away with the owner’s bag containing money and now wanted to return to his home in Bihar.

They convinced the victim to arrange for the child’s travel to Bihar in return for the stolen bag which contained fake ₹500 notes. In case the victim agreed but did not have enough money, they used to ask him to hand over his phone or other valuables and fled with them, the DCP said.

The police are trying to find the other gang members.