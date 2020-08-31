Duo stabbed over pendingpayment for order, 1 held

A 37-year-old man and his brother were allegedly stabbed by two persons in Dwarka over non-payment of money, on Sunday evening, the police said on Monday. They said that one person has been arrested.
The victims, identified as Rajesh and Mukesh Kumar, residents of Bharat Vihar, said they run a sweet shop in the area and have been buying cottage cheese from the arrested accused, identified as Jitender, for the past three-four years.
“In February, before the lockdown started, I had bought cottage cheese worth ₹11,000 from him,” said Rajesh.
Two-three days ago, the accused called Rajesh to ask him for the money and he told Jitender that he could afford to make the payment only after Diwali.
“On Sunday evening, Jitender and his brother Pankaj came to my shop. They thrashed me and threatened to kill me,” he said.
When Rajesh and his brother Mukesh went to speak to Jitender, the two accused stabbed the victims.
DCP (Dwarka) S.K. Meena said that a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 307, 323 and 34 has been registered.
