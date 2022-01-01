Duo in police uniform rob Australian national, arrested

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing money from an Australian national in south-east Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin area, the police said on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Surender Choudhary said the accused have been identified as Vakil, 30, and Badrinath, 28, both residents of Madhya Pradesh.

The police said that during patrolling on Wednesday, when they reached near a gurdwara, they heard a woman screaming for help. They saw two persons in police uniform fleeing the spot. Police then chased and apprehended them.

The victim, an Australian national, said that she was standing near the staircase of her house when the two accused asked her to give them ₹2,000 as COVID-19 challan for not wearing a mask.

When she denied, both of them forcibly took the money from her and ran away after pushing her, police said.

According to police, both the accused persons are addicted to alcohol and drugs and the stolen cash has been recovered from their possession.