Delhi

Duo held for misbehaving with couple in west Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a couple on Outer Ring Road in west Delhi in an inebriated condition, the police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified — Karan Chopra (36) and Satpreet Singh (35) — are both from Paschim Vihar. A video of the clip went viral on social media where two men can be seen drinking and misbehaving with the couple. “Based on the complainant, Akshit Nanda’s statement, a case under sections 341 [punishment for wrongful restraint], 509 [word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman], 506 [punishment for criminal intimidation] and 34 [common intention] of the IPC was registered and investigation was taken up,” a senior officer said.

Following investigation, the accused duo were arrested and their car was seized. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted: “Open liquor consumption is a crime in Delhi. Have directed ‘Excise Commissioner’ to take strict & exemplary action. Hope Delhi police would also take strict action. Let’s establish that ‘Car-o-bar’ can result into ‘behind bars’ @CPDelhi [sic].” The incident was captured by the couple on their mobile phones.

