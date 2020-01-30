Duo gets life term in acid attack case

A Delhi court has sentenced a father-son duo to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each on them in an acid attack case in Mathura in 2014. Another accused in the case was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with a fine of ₹50,000.

According to the prosecution, the victim was on her way back home when the three poured acid on her. The accused were enraged over the victim lodging a harassment complaint against them. She had suffered permanent damage to her left eye in the attack.

“It is considered that the prosecution has been able to establish that on June 3, 2014, at about 8 pm, accused Hakim, Umesh and Gyani, in furtherance of their common intention, caused permanent damage or deformity to and/or disabled the left eye of the acid attack survivor, and also caused chemical burns on her left side of face, neck, back of her left-side chest, left shoulder with upper arm, by pouring acid or other substance having acidic or corrosive character or burning nature on her, with the intention of causing or with the knowledge that they were likely to cause such injury or hurt,” Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh said

The judge convicted them under Sections 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and 34 (common intention) of the(IPC.

The case was transferred to a Delhi court on a direction of the apex court in 2015 on a petition by the victim that her family members were not able to appear before the court as the accused were threatening them.