Duo arrested for killing cab drivers

Two men have been arrested for robbing and killing two cab drivers within a span of six hours, the police said on Saturday. One cab driver was found dead near Ramjas ground while another in Bharat Nagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the accused have been identified as Aakash alias Akku and Junaid, both aged 19 and residents of Anand Parbat.

The police said that on Friday around 8:45 a.m., they saw a man lying unconscious inside a car parked on the roadside near Ramjas ground. The person was declared brought dead at RML Hospital and was later identified as Anil Yadav (48), resident of Mahavir Enclave. His mobile phone and wallet were found missing.

In another incident, the body of another cab driver Chavvi Nath, a resident of Noida, was also found in the Bharat Nagar area in north-west Delhi — the same way as the one found near Ramjas ground.

The police collected details of the passengers from the cab service office in Gurgaon and technical surveillance was mounted. The two accused were then arrested from near Railway Line, Zakhira flyover, Ms. Chauhan said.

During the interrogation, the accused persons revealed that they conspired to book cabs and rob the drivers with their friend Pritam. On Friday around 1 a.m., they booked a cab from Kamal T-point and after travelling some distance, they strangulated the cab driver from behind and choked him to death after which they took his mobile phone and dumped the body.

The accused then drove the cab and left it in Gulabi Bagh area. They booked another cab on Friday around 6.45 a.m. from Anand Parbat area and killed and robbed this cab driver as well.

Police said that while Aakash works in a phone repairing shop, Junaid sells chicken with his father in Nehru Nagar Mandi.