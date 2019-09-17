Dumper truck mows down couple in Capital

A 64-year-old motor mechanic and his wife were mowed down on Monday by a dumper truck in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Hukum Chand and his 55-year-old wife Beena Devi, residents of Karan Vihar in Kirari. The incident took place around 6 a.m. Chand and his wife were returning from Himachal Pradesh along with their two children when the incident happened, the police said.

“They deboarded the bus at Outer Ring Road prepaid booth. When they were crossing the road, a dumper truck, which was bearing Haryana’s registration number, hit them,” said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West).

Beena died on the spot and Hukam Chand succumbed to injuries later at Lok Nayak Hospital. The truck driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind, the officer said,

Case filed

A case under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at Jahangir Puri police station, he also said.

“We had gone to Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. While returning home we got down from the Haryana Roadways bus near a prepaid booth. My parents were behind me as we all were crossing the road. Meanwhile, a speeding truck came and fled after mowing down my parents,” said Rakesh Kumar (33), Chand’s elder son.

The couple are survived by five children — two sons and three daughters.

“The autorickshaw drivers present in the area rushed our help. They made the truck driver stop his vehicle and also took my parents to the hospital. Two of my sisters live in Delhi and the third one in Himachal,” Mr. Kumar, a bank employee, added.