Dummy execution of Nirbhaya convicts held

A dummy execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case was performed at Tihar Jail on Monday afternoon, prison officials said.

This is the third dummy execution, using the equipment set to be used for the hanging of the convicts.

The ropes were procured from Meerut and the procedure of dummy execution will be repeated a few more times to test their strength. The dummies, matching the weight of the convicts, were made of wheat sacs and sand.

Fresh death warrants were issued by a Delhi court on January 17 for the hanging of Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan (26) on February 1 at 6 a.m. after the hanging, previously scheduled for January 22, was postponed due to pending petitions.