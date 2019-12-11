Dummy execution carried out to check gallows

The Tihar jail administration has carried out ‘dummy execution’ to check status of gallows and their preparedness, said an officer on Tuesday.
The officer added that they have also placed order for the supply of ropes that is to be used for hanging.
“A platform where gallows are placed has been cleaned and required civil work has been done. The ‘phansi kothi’ is located in jail number 3. The last hanging was that of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru in 2013. ,” said the officer.
The jail administration has arranged gallows. But for hangman, they have approached two different jails in Uttar Pradesh. The final confirmation will come in a couple of days.
On Sunday, all convicts in the Nirbhaya case were shifted to Tihar. A senior officer at Tihar jail confirmed it.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.