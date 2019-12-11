Dummy execution carried out to check gallows

The Tihar jail administration has carried out ‘dummy execution’ to check status of gallows and their preparedness, said an officer on Tuesday.

The officer added that they have also placed order for the supply of ropes that is to be used for hanging.

“A platform where gallows are placed has been cleaned and required civil work has been done. The ‘phansi kothi’ is located in jail number 3. The last hanging was that of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru in 2013. ,” said the officer.

The jail administration has arranged gallows. But for hangman, they have approached two different jails in Uttar Pradesh. The final confirmation will come in a couple of days.

On Sunday, all convicts in the Nirbhaya case were shifted to Tihar. A senior officer at Tihar jail confirmed it.