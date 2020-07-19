‘Due to COVID-19, drains could not be desilted properly’

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said due to the pandemic this year, desilting of drains could not be carried out effectively in March and April. It also said that post lockdown, the work was started by the BJP-ruled civic bodies and the Delhi government.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to explain why there was waterlogging. He said: “This year, all agencies be it Delhi government or civic bodies, were busy in preventing COVID-19. They faced many difficulties due to the virus. This is not the time to blame each other. All have to fulfil their responsibilities together. Wherever there is waterlogging, we will try to pump out water immediately.” In another tweet, he said he has been monitoring the situation closely and also shared photos of water being drained out. AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said earlier in Delhi, waterlogging was a huge issue but in the last two-three years, after the AAP government came to power, the situation has drastically changed.

“Unfortunately, in such a time when all the agencies are busy in working to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP is blaming us for the waterlogging incidents,” Mr. Chaddha said.

He added that the government does not believe in such a blame game at a time of crisis and is accepting that due to COVID, there have been some delays in cleaning drains. “We believe that both the government and the civic bodies will work together to get the necessary work completed,” he said.

He also said: “One person has lost his life due to heavy showers and waterlogging, which is very unfortunate but I do not want to name any particular agency or to play politics on this matter. I just want to again request all the agencies to work together.”