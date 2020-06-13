Dua to move SC over notice from H.P. police

New Delhi

13 June 2020 00:33 IST

Scribe says he cannot go to Shimla

Journalist and anchor Vinod Dua on Friday said he was moving the Supreme Court in connection with a notice issued to him by the Himachal Pradesh police to appear at the Kumarsain police station in Shimla on Saturday morning in connection with an FIR lodged against him on charges of sedition.

Mr. Dua said he was in contact with his lawyers, who were in the process of filing a petition for an urgent hearing by the top court.

He said a team of Himachal Pradesh police arrived at his house here on Friday morning with the notice.

“The distance between Delhi and Kumarsain is almost 14 hours, so I sent them a reply that I cannot come tomorrow [Saturday],” he said.

“I am a senior citizen... and all senior citizens have been advised not to venture out. I also have certain medical conditions. Besides, the Himachal Pradesh government’s protocol says that anyone coming from a Red Zone has to be quarantined for 14 days,” Mr. Dua said.

“I am available for any investigation through any other means,” he added.