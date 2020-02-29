DU women’s hostel residents demand removal of ‘curfew’

New Delhi

Students complain of lack of better facilities

Administrators of several women’s hostels at Delhi University on Friday to write to the Dean of Colleges to seek the removal of curfew in the area.

Residents of at least five hostels started an indefinite sit-in and called upon residents of participating hostels to break the locks of their gates. The students complained of moral policing, “over monitoring”, tight curfews, “irrational fines”, lack of various basic facilities and other issues.

The students have come out with a charter of demands that include the implementation of certain UGC guidelines that recommend better conditions.

On Friday, some students continued demonstrations as no specific timeline has been established as to the redressal of their concerns, said Asmit Nanda, a student of Campus Law Faculty.