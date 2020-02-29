Delhi

DU women’s hostel residents demand removal of ‘curfew’

Students complain of lack of better facilities

Administrators of several women’s hostels at Delhi University on Friday to write to the Dean of Colleges to seek the removal of curfew in the area.

Residents of at least five hostels started an indefinite sit-in and called upon residents of participating hostels to break the locks of their gates. The students complained of moral policing, “over monitoring”, tight curfews, “irrational fines”, lack of various basic facilities and other issues.

The students have come out with a charter of demands that include the implementation of certain UGC guidelines that recommend better conditions.

On Friday, some students continued demonstrations as no specific timeline has been established as to the redressal of their concerns, said Asmit Nanda, a student of Campus Law Faculty.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 29, 2020 1:50:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/du-womens-hostel-residents-demand-removal-of-curfew/article30946843.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY