DU women’s hostel residents demand removal of ‘curfew’

Administrators of several women’s hostels at Delhi University on Friday to write to the Dean of Colleges to seek the removal of curfew in the area.
Residents of at least five hostels started an indefinite sit-in and called upon residents of participating hostels to break the locks of their gates. The students complained of moral policing, “over monitoring”, tight curfews, “irrational fines”, lack of various basic facilities and other issues.
The students have come out with a charter of demands that include the implementation of certain UGC guidelines that recommend better conditions.
On Friday, some students continued demonstrations as no specific timeline has been established as to the redressal of their concerns, said Asmit Nanda, a student of Campus Law Faculty.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.