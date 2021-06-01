DU will follow CBSE mechanism for merit list this admission season: V-C

‘Common entrance test can be implemented if govt. approves’

With the CBSE examination getting cancelled, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor P.C. Joshi on Tuesday told The Hindu that whatever mechanisms the CBSE compiles for merit lists will be followed for admissions this year.

Mr. Joshi added that the common entrance test can be implemented if the Ministry of Education approves the same.

“Whatever merit system CBSE comes up with will be followed by the university. One thing that DU will not compromise with is merit. The admissions committee will decide on a course of action soon. If the Ministry approves the CUCET [Central Universities Common Entrance Test] then that can also be implemented,” said Mr. Joshi.

Further the V-C added, “We support the government’s decision and the safety of students is of utmost importance. We look forward to the decision taken by the CBSE regarding the declaration of the results.”

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School said, “This decision is unusual and has been taken by considering the uncertainty of present times. The decision to consider physical and mental health of students as top-most priority is welcomed. I am sure the CBSE will soon come up with a well-defined objective criteria in the interest of students all across India.”

“I am hopeful that the Ministry of Education will try its best to bridge the gap between school and higher education which is highly essential as of now,” said Ms. Arora.

Stating that schools are now waiting for instructions from the Board on the method of assessment, Tania Joshi of the Indian School said, “This is a very abnormal year and safety of the students is most important. Parents were also very worried as children are not vaccinated yet. There are a few odd students who are disappointed with the cancellation of exams. However, we still have to wait for Cthe BSE to give further instructions. For me, results of class 11 does not hold good as students choose a new stream at that stage.”