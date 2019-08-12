DU V-C names CEO for polls

The Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University, Yogesh Tyagi, who is the Patron of the Delhi University Students’ Union, has appointed Ashok Prasad from the Department of Chemistry to be the Chief Election Officer for the Delhi University Student Union polls. This sets the ball rolling for the polls that are usually conducted in the second week of September.

The five-member committee included Rupam Kapoor from the Department of Botany as the Chief Returning Officer, Pinki Sharma and Meena Panickar from the Faculty of Law as Returning Officer and additional member respectively. Abha Shukla from the Department for Commerce is also a member of the committee.

Last year, the DUSU polls were mired in controversy as it was found that the ABVP’s candidate Ankiv Baisoya had submitted a “fake degree” to get his admission into Delhi University for his M.A. programme. Baisoya was disqualified and the vice-president of the DUSU took over as president.