DU updates set of FAQs

The Delhi University’s admission branch issued an updated set of “Frequently Asked Questions” and answers along with a separate notice on entrance test-based courses on Thursday.

For queries related to reservation, applicants have been informed that no seat has been kept aside for residents of Delhi or for Jain applicants. They are also instructed to obtain an OBC certificate dated on or before March 31. Instructions have also been issued with regard to release of cut-offs in the absence of board exam results and to do with admissions to minority colleges such as St. Stephens and Jesus and Mary college.

This year only helpline numbers have remained open, which the applicants said were hard to get a hold-off.

Apart from this, separate bulletins were issued over the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 for undergraduate and post graduate programmes, dates for which are to be announced depending on the COVID-19 situation.