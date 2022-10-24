DU undergraduate seats: deadline to pay admission fees in round-1 extended

Delhi University on Sunday extended the last date for payment of fees to secure undergraduate seats under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) to 2 p.m. on October 25 from its earlier deadline of 5 p.m. on October 24.

Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said, “On the request of candidates, and considering the Diwali festivities, the last date for payment of fees by the candidates has been extended to 2 p.m. Tuesday.”

He added that the candidates who fail to pay the admission fees by Tuesday will not be able to participate in any subsequent CSAS rounds. “Only candidates who pay the admission fees of CSAS round-1 will get the ‘upgrade’ option. Information about vacant seats, if any, shall be displayed at 10 a.m. on Wednesday,” Mr. Gupta added.

The university this year has introduced a new admission procedure, at the centre of which is the CSAS portal that takes into account scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and allots seats to applicants based on their preferred programme and college combinations.

The university said the candidates who took admissions in CSAS round-1 can opt to “upgrade” and re-order their preferences from 10:00 a.m. on October 26 to 04:59 p.m. on October 27. “The candidates must refer to the admission website of the university for all updates and admission schedules. The second CSAS allotment list will be released on October 30,” it added.

There are unlikely to be many vacant seats up for grabs, as 72,860 candidates out of 80,164 have accepted the college and courses allotted to them in DU’s first round of seat allocations. However, university officials said that only upon the closure of the fee payment window, will they get a clearer picture about the number of seats left vacant after the first round. Until Sunday evening, 43,798 applicants paid their admission fees and secured their seats, a DU official said.