DU: trials for ECA, sports quota from August

July 26, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi University on Tuesday announced that for undergraduate admissions under the supernumerary quota, the trials will tentatively begin after July 31 for extracurricular activities (ECA) and around August 9 for sports.

Addressing a webinar for students, Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi said that under these two categories, a weightage of 25% will be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score and 75% to certificates/trials/performances. The link to the recorded webinar is available on DU’s website.

Taking questions during the webinar from students on when they should come for the trials, officials said the university cannot confirm the dates right now as the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal will remain open till Wednesday, after which the administration will compile the registration details before announcing the dates.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per DU guidelines, a college shall allocate 5% of its total sanctioned strength for ECA and sports quota admissions.

DU has released a detailed certificate marking scheme for both ECA and sports quotas. In both categories, only certificates issued between May 1, 2019, and April 30, 2023, will be considered. Students have been asked to check the seat matrix section to see which colleges offer the particular activity/sport they want to apply for and choose the programme(s) and college(s) combination carefully in order of preference.

For the ECA quota, there are 14 categories and candidates may apply for a maximum of three categories. DU’s Central ECA Admission Committee will consider the Combined ECA Merit (CEM) score of the candidates. Within the 75% weightage given to the ECA applicants’ certificates/trials/performances (except NCC and NSS candidates), 60% weightage shall be given on the basis of physical trials while 15% shall be given on the basis of submitted certificates.

Under the sports quota, admission without a trial is reserved for candidates who have participated in the Summer Olympics, a world championship/world cup organised by an international sports federation, or the Commonwealth Games — as long as the sport is offered by the specific college.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.