DU told to devise protocol for issuing certificates and marksheets online

New Delhi

23 July 2020 23:48 IST

Five doctors who graduated in 2018 yet to get certificate

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Delhi University to chalk out a protocol for issuing degree certificates, marksheets and transcripts online with digital signatures and security features.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh also issued notice to National Academic Depository (NAD), which maintains academic awards in an electronic depository.

The petition was filed by five doctors, who graduated the MBBS course at Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi, contending that in spite of graduating in 2018, they were yet to receive their degree certificates.

The court said that NAD should be utilised effectively by DU and immediate steps be taken by the varsity for transferring all the existing data relating to the students to NAD. The High Court said there was no reason why DU should also not adopt technically advanced methods to ensure that the students are not inconvenienced.Students, especially doctors providing their services during the COVID-19 pandemic, ought not to have been forced to approach this court for seeking their degree certificates the High Court noted.

DU said it will be able to place the protocol for issuance of certificates and other documents within five days.

The petitioners said they wish to apply for residency programmes in the US and sit for the US Medical Licensing Examination. They said August 15 is the last date for uploading degree certificates.