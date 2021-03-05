DU to write to govt. over merger decision taken in Cabinet meeting

Officials at Delhi University said the varsity will write to the government over its decision to merge the College of Arts with Ambedkar University.
The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday had approved the merger of DU’s College of Arts, functioning under the Directorate of Training and Technical Education, under the Directorate of Higher Education and that it would now be a part of Ambedkar University. DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said: “The letter is being drafted at the moment and it will be sent to the government within a couple of days.”
De-affiliation process
The officials said a letter will also be sent to the college principal stating that “due process” was required to be followed for de-affiliation from the university.
Balram Pani, Dean of Colleges in DU, said: “Due process was not followed in this case. Apart from the letter which will be sent to the Delhi government and the L-G, a letter will also be sent to the college principal. It has to be known that if the college indeed wants de-affiliation, then a proper procedure needs to be followed. We have asked the principal for his view.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath