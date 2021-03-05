DU to write to govt. over merger decision taken in Cabinet meeting

Registrar says letter will also be sent to college principal to follow ‘due process’ required for de-affiliation from university

Officials at Delhi University said the varsity will write to the government over its decision to merge the College of Arts with Ambedkar University.

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday had approved the merger of DU’s College of Arts, functioning under the Directorate of Training and Technical Education, under the Directorate of Higher Education and that it would now be a part of Ambedkar University. DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said: “The letter is being drafted at the moment and it will be sent to the government within a couple of days.”

De-affiliation process

The officials said a letter will also be sent to the college principal stating that “due process” was required to be followed for de-affiliation from the university.

Balram Pani, Dean of Colleges in DU, said: “Due process was not followed in this case. Apart from the letter which will be sent to the Delhi government and the L-G, a letter will also be sent to the college principal. It has to be known that if the college indeed wants de-affiliation, then a proper procedure needs to be followed. We have asked the principal for his view.”