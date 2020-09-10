DU to write to foreign varsities on admissions

New Delhi

10 September 2020 23:29 IST

Delhi University on Thursday announced that it would write to foreign universities on a case-by-case basis to allow students, who are waiting for their marksheets after the open book exam, to be provisionally admitted.

Following a Delhi High Court order, the university has made this a one-time provision. Students requiring their final results to get admission at foreign universities will now have to send in special requests carrying the name of the programme, college and university they are applying, along with their examination roll number and other details. The Dean of Examinations will then send a letter to the foreign university regarding grant of provisional admission along with the expected date of publication of results.

