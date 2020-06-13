DU to start School of Climate Change soon

Delhi University is establishing a School of Climate Change and Sustainability under the Institute of Eminence scheme, which is to undertake research in priority areas like how to make cities climate-resilient. The varsity said that the DSCC&S will be headed by C.R. Babu, an environmental scientist.

“The environmental challenges are rapid depletion of natural resources, rampant losses of biodiversity, huge build-up of pollutants in air, water and soil, quantum jumps in emissions of greenhouse gases leading to climate change and the emergence of new pathogens and pests, all of which are threatening natural ecosystems and their sustainability,” read the statement.

The university further said that the DSCC&S will offer avenues of developing strength in the academic front and infrastructural level to address the issue of nexus between climate change and sustainability such as climate change-biodiversity-ecosystem services nexus, climate change-water-agriculture-energy and so on.

“The school will develop a cadre of qualified professionals and practitioners and evolve leaders who will translate socio-ecological theories into practical solutions for meeting the challenges of national priority — sustainable development.”