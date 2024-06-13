DU to start biannual admissions next year

Delhi University (DU) will start admitting students twice a year from the next academic session on a pilot basis, said Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday.

This comes a day after the University Grants Commission (UGC) allowed institutes of higher learning to follow a biannual admission process. The UGC on Tuesday said the decision could be implemented from the 2024-25 academic session, with the admission process taking place in July-August and January-February.

However, Mr. Singh said DU will not implement it in the current academic session as the admission process at the university has already begun.

“Initially, it will be launched as a pilot project in a few departments,” he said while terming the move “progressive”.

‘More resources needed’

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor Anu Lather also welcomed the UGC move but said its implementation would “require additional infrastructure, faculty, and staff strength”.

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma said they will discuss the matter in their academic council meeting next week.

He, however, said though the idea is interesting, they will have to work out the logistics as a new admission system will have to be created.

Mohammad Shakeel, Acting Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Milia Islamia, said the issue will be discussed in their upcoming executive council meeting.

Meanwhile, several teacher bodies condemned the move, terming it a “burden” on the already-overstretched educational infrastructure. The Democratic Teachers’ Front said educational institutes lack the required infrastructure and manpower to implement the new admission process

A DU official said, “It will be difficult to implement it as the admission cycle takes around two months to complete and will disturb teaching.”

