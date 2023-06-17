DU to spend ₹1,718 cr. on infrastructure revamp; East Campus to open in 2026

June 17, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - NEW DELHI

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Friday said the Delhi University plans to spend ₹1,718 crore on revamping its infrastructure over the next few years.

The university, which already has a North and a South campus, will start work on its East Campus next year, Mr. Singh said.

He added that the new campus will come up in Surajmal Vihar and be ready by 2026.

The university had earlier announced plans to start a West Campus in Roshanpura near Najafgarh to cater to students from the rural areas of Delhi and Haryana.

DU’s own non-profit

“We are a 100-year-old university; there is a need for us to rejuvenate the infrastructure. To this end, we have started many projects, some of which are in the construction phase. These projects will help us introduce new courses and expand across the city,” the V-C said.

He added that a portion of the funds for the new projects will come from the Centre, while the university will raise the rest through a non-profit.

“Questions were raised in the Academic Council and the Executive Council [about the non-profit], and it was said that the university was going private. But I assure everyone that it is our own company, of which 999 shares are held by the Vice-Chancellor and one by the Registrar. It is a common practice at other universities. We will be able to achieve many good things with the funds that this company will generate,” the V-C said.

Mr. Singh also announced that the university had established another company, Udhmodya Foundation, to promote the culture of entrepreneurship at Delhi University.

New platform

“The ideas of the youth remain incomplete if they don’t get the right platform. We’ll provide the facilities and assistance to students under one umbrella,” he said.

“There are over 100 unicorns in the country today. We need to provide space to help students, faculty and alumni to come up with ideas,” Mr. Singh also said.

