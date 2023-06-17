ADVERTISEMENT

DU to spend ₹1,718 cr. on infrastructure revamp; East Campus to open in 2026

June 17, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - NEW DELHI

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh also announces an initiative to promote the culture of entrepreneurship at the university

The Hindu Bureau

We are a 100-year-old university; there is a need to rejuvenate the infrastructure, the V-C said. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

:

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Friday said the Delhi University plans to spend ₹1,718 crore on revamping its infrastructure over the next few years.

The university, which already has a North and a South campus, will start work on its East Campus next year, Mr. Singh said.

He added that the new campus will come up in Surajmal Vihar and be ready by 2026.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The university had earlier announced plans to start a West Campus in Roshanpura near Najafgarh to cater to students from the rural areas of Delhi and Haryana.

DU’s own non-profit

“We are a 100-year-old university; there is a need for us to rejuvenate the infrastructure. To this end, we have started many projects, some of which are in the construction phase. These projects will help us introduce new courses and expand across the city,” the V-C said.

He added that a portion of the funds for the new projects will come from the Centre, while the university will raise the rest through a non-profit.

“Questions were raised in the Academic Council and the Executive Council [about the non-profit], and it was said that the university was going private. But I assure everyone that it is our own company, of which 999 shares are held by the Vice-Chancellor and one by the Registrar. It is a common practice at other universities. We will be able to achieve many good things with the funds that this company will generate,” the V-C said.

Mr. Singh also announced that the university had established another company, Udhmodya Foundation, to promote the culture of entrepreneurship at Delhi University.

New platform

“The ideas of the youth remain incomplete if they don’t get the right platform. We’ll provide the facilities and assistance to students under one umbrella,” he said.

“There are over 100 unicorns in the country today. We need to provide space to help students, faculty and alumni to come up with ideas,” Mr. Singh also said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US