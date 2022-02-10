DU to resume physical classes from Feb. 17

NEW DELHI

10 February 2022 01:07 IST

As protest bears fruit, students celebrate the announcement by taking out victory rally on campus

Delhi University will reopen for physical classes on February 17 after being shut since March 19, 2020, due to the pandemic. Students have been protesting for three days, demanding opening of the campus after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued orders that higher education institutions must shift completely to offline learning.

Students celebrated the announcement by taking out a victory rally across the campus. Students who had sat on a hunger strike were met by DU Proctor Rajni Abbi who appealed to them to end their protest.

Accessibility issue

In an official order, DU said the teaching-learning process has been continuing in the online mode since the onset of the pandemic. As there are students from all corners of the country and have been residing in their home town since then, they had no other option but to continue with the online mode.

“It is difficult for the students in different parts of the country to reach Delhi at a short notice in the prevailing pandemic situation. Appropriate time is required for students to arrange for their travel from their respective home town to Delhi to attend class in offline mode,” said DU Registrar Vikas Gupta. He added that after the DDMA guidelines were released, a committee was constituted by the Vice-Chancellor that recommended the opening of the university from February 17.

Outstation students have been advised to plan their arrival in Delhi in such a manner that they are able to complete the isolation period of three days before reporting to their colleges or departments. All libraries and laboratories and canteens will also function from February 17.

Following the announcement, university officials met students of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad who were sitting on an indefinite fast on the North Campus. They requested them to call off their strike. Celebrations erupted with students taking out a victory rally on the campus.

Over the past three days, students had boycotted online classes, protested outside the V-C’s office, blocked university roads and organised classes on the streets to highlight the problems of online education, the digital divide and the issue of students dropping out due to prolonged closures.

Hard-fought win

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) in a statement said: “This decision is not a gift of DU administration but a hard-fought victory of consistent AISA-led Reopen DU Movement.”

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) said that despite strong repression and violent manhandling from the security and police, the students did not budge an inch.

“Their long and enduring fight for inclusive and quality education has demonstrated that unity can in fact forced the authorities to uphold interests of the student community,” the SFI said.