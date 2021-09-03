DU to reopen in phased manner from next week

NEW DELHI

03 September 2021 00:45 IST

Third-year students to get first preference, says senior official

Delhi University to reopen in a phased manner from next week, said senior officials on Thursday.

Dean of Social Welfare (DU) Rajeev Gupta, said: “We are currently working on the modalities after holding a meeting with principals and heads of departments. Hopefully from next week, we will be able to reopen the campus in a phased manner. Third-year students will get first preference.”

According to officials, the colleges will re-open for third-year students in science streams and those that require laboratories for practicals.

Mr. Gupta explained: “First preference for offline classes will be given to third-year students. It will include students from science streams and other courses where practical work is involved and laboratories are required. It can include courses like psychology, mathematics, linguistics and so on. Preference will be given to courses which require hands-on experience.”

While attending offline classes will be “voluntary,” officials said outstation students are likely to be called from the second week of September.

“After the first phase is implemented, we will see how it goes. Once the exercise is successful, we will extend it to other batches and courses. Outstation students are most likely to be called from the second week of September but attending offline classes is completely voluntary,” said Mr. Gupta.

DU Vice-Chancellor P.C. Joshi told The Hindu, “We also have to look at the capacities the different colleges have. We have to keep the guidelines in mind as certain colleges might have space constraints. We will definitely not go completely offline. Everything will be done in a phased and systematic manner.”