DelhiNEW DELHI 31 January 2021 00:53 IST
Comments
DU to reopen from Feb. 1 for final-year students
Updated: 31 January 2021 00:53 IST
Only final-year students to be allowed in small batches
Delhi University has announced that colleges will function with 100% staff strength from February 1.
“All colleges, centres and departments shall be functional and, therefore, all teaching staff must attend to their workplace with effect from February 1,” read a notification dated January 29.
“Only final-year students, in small batches, are allowed to visit their respective colleges, centres and departments for their laboratory, practicals, skill, library and related activities, as per the discretion of the respective principal, director or head in line with the UGC guidelines and SOPs,” it added.
More In Delhi
Read more...