DU to release first seat allocation list on August 1, classes to start from August 16

Delhi University commenced phase two of its undergraduate admission process on Monday. In this phase, candidates will choose their preferred programmes and colleges, and map the results of their CUET (UG) 2023 examination scores with the subjects they have studied in Class 12.

The first round of seat allocation will be done on August 1, after the candidates fill in their preferences on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS(UG)-2023), the university said, adding that it aims to start classes on August 16 after the second round of seat allocation. The university will conduct three rounds of seat allocation for the undergraduate programmes.

Candidates who have not registered on the CSAS portal could do so as the university has kept both phases open until 4.59 p.m. on July 24. It has also opened a correction window for candidates who have completed the first phase and wish to edit or modify certain details.

The National Testing Agency on Saturday announced the result of the CUET examination conducted in May and June. DU will be conducting its admissions based on the marks obtained in the CUET 2023.

“Phase two of the admission will close at 04:59 p.m on July 24 and the preferences saved and submitted by the candidates will get auto-locked on reaching the deadline of 05:00 pm July 27,” the university said.

After the conclusion of the second phase of admissions, a simulated list will be declared on July 29. The candidates will be allowed to modify their preferences till July 30. “The first CSAS allocation list will be announced on August 1 and the candidates will be given four days till August 4 to accept the allocated list,” the university said in a statement.

The university advised the candidates to fill in the college and programme preference carefully, as the order in which they make the selections will determine the order in which they are allotted seats.

Students were advised to fill in the maximum number of college and programme preferences to best utilise the CSAS.

Jawaharlal Nehru University also released a notification inviting online applications for its undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes using CUET scores. The online admission window for undergraduate courses will close on August 2.

