DU to release first cut-off list for UG courses on Oct. 12

Cut-off scores this year are expected to be higher than last year

Delhi University’s first cut-off list for merit based undergraduate courses will be released on October 12, the university announced in a notification on Friday.

Admissions under the first list will remain open for three days until October 14, following which applicants will be given two days time to register with the respective colleges and make payments against the first cut-off by October 16.

Given the higher scores in the CBSE board examinations, cut-off scores this year are expected to be higher than last year.

The university will be releasing five cut-off lists with the second list scheduled to be open from October 19 to October 21, the third list from October 26 to October 28, the fourth list from November 2 to November 4, and the fifth list from November 9 to November 11. Admissions against special cut-offs will be open from November 18 to November 20.

In case of vacant seats, the university may announce more cut-offs.

Dates for the release of merit lists for entrance-based courses as well as all postgraduate courses were also announced.

The first list for entrance-based UG courses will be announced on October 19 and the first list for entrance and merit-based PG courses will be released on October 26.

The session for such courses will commence on November 18, the notification also states.

3.53L paid applications

This year, DU saw the highest number of applications ever for its UG courses with 3.53 lakh paid applications. Compared to last year, there were nearly a lakh more people who applied to courses this year.