DU to release datesheet for online OBE exams today

Delhi University on Wednesday released a notification regarding the conduct of examinations for the final semester/term/year students of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses between August 10 and August 31 in online open book mode .

The university said that for those students who, for any reason, are not able to appear in the examinations in OBE mode remotely, the university has decided to conduct an additional phase of examinations in OBE mode through online/offline/blended mechanism about two weeks from the date of conclusion of the examination in OBE mode remotely, subject to the prevalent situation of COVID-19 and any further notification/guidelines from University Grants Commission (UGC).

The notification said that the final datesheets for undergraduate courses shall be available on the DU website by July 16 and for postgraduate courses and professional courses by July 22. Students have been requested to access the examination portal on the DU website between July 21 and July 26 to verify their examination forms and for those who have not filled their forms will have to do so between July 21 and July 24.

DU said that it will be organising mock tests in two phases to make the students familiar with the procedure of OBE to be conducted remotely and students must visit the DU website for further details.