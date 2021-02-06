DU to permit research scholars, teachers to use central library, reading room

Prior registration of seats is mandatory: university

The Delhi University (DU), in a notification dated February 4, announced that as part of its phased reopening, it will permit research scholars and faculty members to use the central library and its reading rooms.

The varsity said the library will be opened with immediate effect and it will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. It also stated that prior registration of seats will be essential.

“Visitors, alumni and others would be allowed only with prior permission. The users have to register his or her details in the register kept at the entrance. Thermal screening of all users and staff will be done at the entry point. The entry of users having temperature [COVID-19 symptoms] would strictly be banned,” the notification read.

No late return fee

All bona fide library members will be permitted to borrow and return books and late return fine would not be charged for the period of COVID-19, the notification said.

“Limited users would be allowed at a time to borrow or return library books. Sitting areas have been rearranged, keeping in view the required social distancing. Users would only be allowed to sit on designated seats,” the university said.

Prior booking must

Further, the notification added, “Scholars are advised to make prior booking of seat online.”