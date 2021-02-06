DU to permit research scholars, teachers to use central library, reading room

The Delhi University (DU), in a notification dated February 4, announced that as part of its phased reopening, it will permit research scholars and faculty members to use the central library and its reading rooms.
The varsity said the library will be opened with immediate effect and it will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. It also stated that prior registration of seats will be essential.
“Visitors, alumni and others would be allowed only with prior permission. The users have to register his or her details in the register kept at the entrance. Thermal screening of all users and staff will be done at the entry point. The entry of users having temperature [COVID-19 symptoms] would strictly be banned,” the notification read.
No late return fee
All bona fide library members will be permitted to borrow and return books and late return fine would not be charged for the period of COVID-19, the notification said.
“Limited users would be allowed at a time to borrow or return library books. Sitting areas have been rearranged, keeping in view the required social distancing. Users would only be allowed to sit on designated seats,” the university said.
Prior booking must
Further, the notification added, “Scholars are advised to make prior booking of seat online.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath