DU to hold webinar for UG students to detail them on admission procedures

NEW DELHI

07 October 2020 12:18 IST

The Delhi University said it will organise a webinar on Friday for undergraduate students to make them acquainted with this year’s admission process.

Due to the prevailing pandemic, admissions this year will be completely online, including verification of documents.

“At the webinar, applicants can understand the processes related to the calculation of marks, selection of course and colleges, payment of fees and change of course or college,” a DU official said.

Admissions under the first cut-off list is scheduled to begin from October 12 and continue till October 14. The last date of payment under the first cut-off list is October 16.

The varsity will begin admissions under the second cut-off list on October 19 and the process will continue till October 21 with October 23 being the last date of fee payment.

“Once students select the desired course on the portal, the respective colleges will go through the online applications and either accept or reject the application. Those accepted will be informed of the payment and subsequent procedures,” a DU official explained.

The University has received over 3.53 lakh applications this year.