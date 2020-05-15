Delhi

DU to hold open book online examinations for final semester

University teachers and students’ body oppose move and call for wider consultations on the issue

For final semester, Delhi University’s students will be allowed to take open book examinations from home, starting July 1, in case the situation does not normalise, the university notified on Thursday. The move has invited opposition from students and teachers’ bodies alike.

Examinations will be held for students of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses in their final semester, term or year, including those part of the School of Open Learning and Non Collegiate Women Education Board , as well as for arrears for previous semesters, the notification stated. Former students of different categories will also be allowed to sit for the exams, it said. “All these exams shall be conducted in three sessions in a day, including Sundays, with a duration of two hours,” DU said. A detailed datesheet and guidelines for open-book examinations will be issued by the end of the month

The notification has drawn strong condemnation from several different quarters, including teachers and students’ bodies.

The Delhi University Teachers Association, in a letter to the V-C, criticised the manner in which the decision was pushed through with “statutory processes... thrown to the winds and statutory bodies trampled upon” and detailed various.

Students groups, including AISA, SFI, ABVP and NSUI, hit out at the proposal, unanimously calling for the need for wider consultations with all stakeholders.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 12:15:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/du-to-hold-open-book-online-examinations-for-final-semester/article31586647.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY