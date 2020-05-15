DU to hold open book online examinations for final semester

For final semester, Delhi University’s students will be allowed to take open book examinations from home, starting July 1, in case the situation does not normalise, the university notified on Thursday. The move has invited opposition from students and teachers’ bodies alike.

Examinations will be held for students of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses in their final semester, term or year, including those part of the School of Open Learning and Non Collegiate Women Education Board , as well as for arrears for previous semesters, the notification stated. Former students of different categories will also be allowed to sit for the exams, it said. “All these exams shall be conducted in three sessions in a day, including Sundays, with a duration of two hours,” DU said. A detailed datesheet and guidelines for open-book examinations will be issued by the end of the month

The notification has drawn strong condemnation from several different quarters, including teachers and students’ bodies.

The Delhi University Teachers Association, in a letter to the V-C, criticised the manner in which the decision was pushed through with “statutory processes... thrown to the winds and statutory bodies trampled upon” and detailed various.

Students groups, including AISA, SFI, ABVP and NSUI, hit out at the proposal, unanimously calling for the need for wider consultations with all stakeholders.