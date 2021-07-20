DU to hold entrance tests for 13 courses

University plans to increase number of centres for DUET; registration process for PG courses from July 26

Delhi University (DU) will conduct entrance tests for 13 courses for the upcoming academic session, with four courses being added this year, according to officials.

The varsity is also planning to increase the number of test centres for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET), which is conducted for all postgraduate courses and select undergraduate courses, officials said.

For the upcoming academic session, admissions to Bachelors in Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Prosthetics and Orthotics and Masters in Physiotherapy will be conduced through DUET, according to the announcements made by senior officials of the university.

NTA to conduct

“DUET for all postgraduate programmes, selected undergraduate programmes and MPhil and PhD programmes will be conduced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for which dates will be announced soon. Non-NET candidates who are desirous of seeking admissions to PhD and MPhil programmes have to appear for DUET 2021,” said Rajeev Gupta, chairperson of DU Admissions.

Mr. Gupta added, “This year, Delhi University is planning to increase the number of test centres for DUET. This was one of the prominent demands of candidates. All entrance tests will be conduced through NTA’s computer-based mode.”

Registration process

The university on Saturday had announced that the registration process for undergraduate courses will begin on August 2 and continue till August 31 while applicants seeking admissions to PG, MPhil and PhD programmes can complete the registration process between July 26 and August 21.

The varsity had said that admissions to undergraduate courses will be based on merit like previous years. “The admission branch is working with principals of colleges on modalities for deciding cut-offs so as to avoid over and under admissions,” Mr. Gupta said.

Cut-offs in Sept.

The cut-offs are likely to be announced early September, at least a week after the registration process closes. The admission process will be completely online and students will not be required to visit colleges or departments for any purpose, the officials specified.