DU to begin first-year UG classes from August 29

Delhi University (DU) will begin classes for first-year undergraduate students on August 29 after almost a month-long delay.

The new session was earlier scheduled to start on August 1 but was deferred due to a delay in the declaration of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG result by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in several competitive exams it conducted.

The result of the CUET-UG, a unified exam conducted every year for admissions to central universities across the country, was declared on July 28, almost a month after its June 30 deadline.

‘Students impacted’

The delay in the commencement of the session for new batches has attracted criticism from several teachers.

Miranda House professor Abha Dev Habib said the mismatch in the academic calendar for the first-year students and others will eventually put a burden on the educational infrastructure and teachers.

“When examinations are conducted for other years, classrooms are allocated for it, and teachers are appointed to invigilate. This will impact classes of the first-year students,” Ms. Habib said.

