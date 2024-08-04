GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DU to begin first-year UG classes from August 29

Published - August 04, 2024 12:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi University (DU) will begin classes for first-year undergraduate students on August 29 after almost a month-long delay.

The new session was earlier scheduled to start on August 1 but was deferred due to a delay in the declaration of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG result by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in several competitive exams it conducted.

The result of the CUET-UG, a unified exam conducted every year for admissions to central universities across the country, was declared on July 28, almost a month after its June 30 deadline.

‘Students impacted’

The delay in the commencement of the session for new batches has attracted criticism from several teachers.

Miranda House professor Abha Dev Habib said the mismatch in the academic calendar for the first-year students and others will eventually put a burden on the educational infrastructure and teachers.

“When examinations are conducted for other years, classrooms are allocated for it, and teachers are appointed to invigilate. This will impact classes of the first-year students,” Ms. Habib said.

Related Topics

Delhi / education / university / admission/enrollment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.